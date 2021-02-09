Volvo targets record-breaking 2021 sales

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson says the automaker is poised to start breaking its annual global sales record again.

"It's an achievable goal as long as there are not any unforeseen developments because of the pandemic," Samuelsson told Automotive News Europe. "If we avoid any big surprises and things continue to develop as they have so far, we should be able to have a record year in 2021."



The COVID-19 pandemic ended Volvo's six-year streak of record-breaking annual global vehicle sales in 2020. The automaker's current all-time high, set in 2019, is 705,452 worldwide sales.