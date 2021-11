VW mediation committee to discuss future of CEO Herbert Diess, report says

HAMBURG -- The mediation committee of Volkswagen Group's supervisory board plans to discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, three people familiar with the matter said, a week after a long-standing conflict with labor representatives flared up again.

The planned meeting comes in response to tensions between management and VW's works council after sources said that Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that 30,000 jobs were at risk as part of the automaker's transition to electric vehicles.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not confirm when the meeting would take place.

Spokespeople for Diess, VW's supervisory board and Porsche SE, VW's largest shareholder, all declined to comment.

Shares in VW extended losses after the news to trade 3.5 percent lower.

The most recent escalation underscores the fragile balance of power at the automaker, pitting Diess' ambition to make VW an EV leader in overtaking Tesla against Germany's influential trade unions.

In a bid to defuse the spat, Diess last week cancelled a trip to meet U.S. investors to instead take part in a staff meeting scheduled for Thursday.