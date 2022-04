Stahl: In the '60s and '70s everybody in the United States knew about Volkswagen. The Beetle, the Minibus. But since then Volkswagen has not done well in the United States. Why is that, do you think?

Diess: It's difficult. First of all, I have to accept, we lost ground here in the U.S. I think we didn't take the U.S. customer seriously enough. No? We tried to sell the European product here in the U.S.

Stahl: Volkswagen does brilliantly in China, in Europe, in Latin America. I mean, why put the effort here?

Diess: This is such an important market. And there always have been discussions, although internally, "Shouldn't we give up the U.S. because we are losing money? We are going nowhere."

Stahl: Exactly.

Diess: No, we have to come back in the U.S. We have to become relevant in the U.S. And we are in the right way.