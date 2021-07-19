Velodyne Lidar CEO to step down after about a year on the job

Company will be led by several members of the senior leadership team while it searches for a successor.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Sensor supplier Velodyne Lidar Inc. said CEO Anand Gopalan would step down at the end of July, a little over a year after taking the role.

San Jose, Calif.-based Velodyne said on Monday that it will be led by several members of the senior leadership team while it searches for a successor.

The company did not give a reason for Gopalan's departure, and reiterated its fiscal 2021 revenue outlook of between $77 million and $94 million.

Velodyne did not immediately respond to a request seeking details on Gopalan's exit.

The company's founder and former chairman David Hall had in June written a letter to the board calling for the resignation of Gopalan, Chairman Brad Culkin, directors Michael Dee and Christopher Thomas.

Velodyne in February removed Hall as chairman and his wife Marta Thoma Hall as marketing chief on the grounds of lack of honesty, a charge Marta said the couple was not allowed to rebut.

The company, one of several companies vying to supply automakers with lidar, a sensor that generates a three-dimensional map of the road ahead, is expected to report second-quarter results on Aug. 5.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ghosn’s American escape helpers sentenced to jail in Japan
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ghosn escape helpers Rtrs.jpg
Ghosn’s American escape helpers sentenced to jail in Japan
Highlights from the latest episodes of "Daily Drive," July 9-15
Musk: My jokes save Tesla money
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive