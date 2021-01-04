U.S. judge reduces former FCA executive's sentence by 18 months for cooperation in UAW probe

DETROIT — U.S. District Judge Paul Borman on Monday slashed by 18 months the prison sentence of former Fiat Chrysler labor chief Alphons Iacobelli, who had been serving a 5½-year term in federal prison for his role in the UAW corruption scandal.

The reduction to a four-year sentence, Borman said, was due to Iacobelli's "significant post-sentence cooperation" in the ongoing probe as well as his good conduct in prison and the "significant negative impact" of the coronavirus pandemic in prisons.

He had been scheduled for release Sept. 8, 2023.

Iacobelli, 61, had said the pandemic has curtailed family visits and has greatly reduced his "yard time" in prison in Morgantown, W. Va.

The government had requested his sentence be reduced to 52 months, while Iacobelli asked for a reduction to "not more than 36 months."

Borman also recommended Iacobelli be considered for home confinement instead of halfway-house confinement near the "tail-end" of his new 48-month sentence. The Detroit News first reported news of the sentence reduction.