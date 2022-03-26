U.S. judge approves SEC payout from Elon Musk, Tesla settlements

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Friday authorized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $40 million from its 2018 settlements with Tesla Inc . and CEO Elon Musk , after Musk accused the regulator of dragging its heels.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan approved the distribution plan that the SEC proposed on March 9.

Her approval came after Musk said the SEC had ignored its "court-ordered duty" by waiting nearly 3-1/2 years to make the payout to investors in his electric car company.