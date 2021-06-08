U.S.-China supercar startup hires former Ferrari, BMW exec Roberto Fedeli

MILAN -- Former Ferrari and BMW executive Roberto Fedeli has joined a U.S.-Chinese startup company that aims to build supercars in Italy and China.

Fedeli is the new chief technology officer at Silk-FAW, a joint venture between Chinese automaker FAW and Silk EV, a U.S.-based automotive engineering and design company.

Silk-FAW is developing cars under the Hongqi brand, which it will build in Italy and China. Its first model, the plug-in hybrid S9, was unveiled at the Shanghai auto show in April.

The S9 was designed by Volkswagen Group's former styling chief Walter De Silva. It is expected to start production at Silk-FAW's new factory in Reggio Emilia, Italy, at the beginning of 2023.

Fedeli will oversee Silk-FAW's innovation centers in Italy and China and will lead the company's work on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification technologies.

"Fedeli's experience and competences will be key to position Silk-FAW as a player at the forefront of automotive engineering," Silk-FAW Chairman Jonathan Krane said in a statement.

Fedeli's task will be to "identify the most effective technologies for the S series and speed up development in both the Chinese and international markets, the statement said.