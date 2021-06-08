U.S.-China supercar startup hires former Ferrari, BMW exec Roberto Fedeli

Veteran engineer is the new chief technology officer at Silk-FAW

MILAN -- Former Ferrari and BMW executive Roberto Fedeli has joined a U.S.-Chinese startup company that aims to build supercars in Italy and China.

Fedeli is the new chief technology officer at Silk-FAW, a joint venture between Chinese automaker FAW and Silk EV, a U.S.-based automotive engineering and design company.

Silk-FAW is developing cars under the Hongqi brand, which it will build in Italy and China. Its first model, the plug-in hybrid S9, was unveiled at the Shanghai auto show in April.

The S9 was designed by Volkswagen Group's former styling chief Walter De Silva. It is expected to start production at Silk-FAW's new factory in Reggio Emilia, Italy, at the beginning of 2023.

Fedeli will oversee Silk-FAW's innovation centers in Italy and China and will lead the company's work on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification technologies.

"Fedeli's experience and competences will be key to position Silk-FAW as a player at the forefront of automotive engineering," Silk-FAW Chairman Jonathan Krane said in a statement.

Fedeli's task will be to "identify the most effective technologies for the S series and speed up development in both the Chinese and international markets, the statement said.

Silk-FAW has picked Reggio Emilia, in Italy's "Motor Valley," to build electric and hybrid luxury sports cars.

The joint venture said it will invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) over three years in a range of electric and hybrid cars.

Besides the S9, three other models are planned -- the S7, S5 and S3. It is not clear yet which other models in addition the S9 will be built in Italy, and which will be made in China in Changchun, where FAW's headquarters are located.

Fedeli, an Italian national, worked at Ferrari for 26 years and was the automaker's technical director from 2006 to 2014. He worked on limited edition models including the La Ferrari supercar, as well as on regular production models including the 456, 355, 550 Maranello, 360 Modena, 458 Speciale and California.

Fedeli later joined BMW in Germany where he launched the i8 plug-in hybrid roadster into production. He returned to Italy in 2016 as chief technical officer for Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

At Silk-FAW Fedeli joins Amedeo Felisa, who was Ferrari CEO between 2008 and 2016, and is now an adviser to the startup.

