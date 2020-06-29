U.S. appeals court stays order requiring GM, FCA CEOs to meet

DETROIT -- A U.S. appeals court on Monday stayed a lower court's order requiring the CEOs of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to meet to resolve GM's racketeering lawsuit.

"In order to provide sufficient time to consider the matters raised in GM’s petition, and having considered the relevant factors, we conclude that a temporary stay is appropriate," the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a court filing.

GM said in a statement that it looked forward to the appeals court's review and decision. FCA in a statement reiterated GM's lawsuit was meritless and in a filing called on the appeals court to deny GM's request to reassign the case to a new judge.

On Friday, GM asked a U.S. appeals court to allow it to continue pursuing its civil racketeering lawsuit against FCA, rejecting U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman's belittling of the complaint. The No. 1 U.S. automaker called Borman's order "unprecedented" and "a profound abuse" of judicial power.