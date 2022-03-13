Unifor President Jerry Dias retires immediately, citing health

Unifor President Jerry Dias has retired, citing ongoing health issues. He made the announcement Sunday.

Dias, 63, has been on medical leave from his position since Feb. 6. He notified Unifor’s National Executive Board of his immediate retirement on March 11.

“After eight-and-a-half years I can proudly say we have built an incredible organization and made Unifor the influential and successful union it is today,” Dias said in a statement. “I have all the confidence the leadership, staff and locals will continue to build Unifor into a bold and progressive force for working people from coast to coast to coast.”

Dias was Unifor’s first national president, after the union formed following a merger of the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada in 2013.

Dias was expected to retire at the union’s upcoming constitutional convention in August in Toronto.