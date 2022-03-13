Unifor President Jerry Dias retires immediately, citing health

Unifor President Jerry Dias, 63, was set to retire later this year but did so March 11, citing health issues

BLOOMBERG

Jerry Dias was Unifor’s first national president, after the union formed following a merger of the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada in 2013.

Unifor President Jerry Dias has retired, citing ongoing health issues. He made the announcement Sunday.

Dias, 63, has been on medical leave from his position since Feb. 6. He notified Unifor’s National Executive Board of his immediate retirement on March 11.

“After eight-and-a-half years I can proudly say we have built an incredible organization and made Unifor the influential and successful union it is today,” Dias said in a statement. “I have all the confidence the leadership, staff and locals will continue to build Unifor into a bold and progressive force for working people from coast to coast to coast.”

Dias was Unifor’s first national president, after the union formed following a merger of the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada in 2013.

Dias was expected to retire at the union’s upcoming constitutional convention in August in Toronto.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.  It is the predominant union for workers in Canada’s auto industry, representing 40,000 workers in auto assembly, parts and vehicle dealerships.

Unifor’s national executive board will meet in the coming days to determine next steps and discuss the constitutional requirements around the vacancy.

Unifor's assistant to the national president, Shane Wark, has been taking the lead on auto industry matters in Dias’ absence.

The union said Dias is not available for interviews.

“On behalf of our members and our leadership team, we wish Jerry well and thank him for his numerous and impactful contributions to working people over many years, from his days representing aerospace workers on the shop floor to national president of Canada’s largest private sector union,” Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne said in the same statement Sunday.

Two candidates have already declared their intention to run for the union’s top job: Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, which represents workers at Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario; and Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Dias.  

Union delegates will elect a new leader at Unifor’s constitutional convention Aug. 8-12 in Toronto. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. judge takes hard look at Musk's claim that 2018 tweet was truthful
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Elon Musk
U.S. judge takes hard look at Musk's claim that 2018 tweet was truthful
CraigKeeys-MAIN_i.jpg
Infiniti promotes Keeys to Americas group VP
Lex_Kerssemakers_Volvo.jpg
Volvo global retail boss Lex Kerssemakers to step down
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-7-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive