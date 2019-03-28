Uber elevates former NHTSA official as new head of safety

Nat Beuse, a former NHTSA official who oversaw automated-vehicle developments for the agency, is the new head of safety for Uber's Advanced Technologies Group.

The company announced his promotion Thursday as part of a handful of changes on its executive team.

Beuse had joined the company in December as the director of self-driving vehicle standards, a role in which he focused on developing validation criteria and network acceptance standards. Now he replaces Noah Zych, the previous safety head who will remain with the company as chief of staff for Uber ATG.

In his new role overseeing all aspects of safety, Beuse will further develop Uber's "safety case." The company described the systematic process in a voluntary safety assessment submitted to NHTSA as "a convincing and comprehensive argument that our self-driving system is safe to operate. A successful safety case convinces stakeholders that the risk of harm from a system has been reduced to an acceptable level."

Exactly what that level is remains an unanswered question.

Uber's safety record has been under scrutiny for more than a year. One of the company's self-driving test vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in March 2018, the first known traffic death involving a fully self-driving test vehicle. It was a crash that rattled the industry and forced the company to shutter its self-driving test program until it quietly re-started in December.

At NHTSA, Beuse served as associate administrator for vehicle safety research and helped craft the first federal automated vehicle policy presented by the regulatory agency. The policy asks -- but does not require -- companies testing self-driving technology on public roads to voluntarily submit safety assessment reports. He also oversaw the agency's in-house Vehicle Research and Testing Center in East Liberty, Ohio, where NHTSA worked to establish its foundational understanding of automated vehicles.