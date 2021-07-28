UAW receives $1.1M for controversial Mich. lake house

DETROIT — The UAW received $1.1 million for the purchase of a controversial lakefront house in northern Michigan built for former President Dennis Williams, The Associated Press reported this week.

Williams in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison for being a key ringleader in the union's embezzlement scandal along with his successor, Gary Jones. The multiyear federal investigation resulted in 15 convictions.

New UAW President Ray Curry wrote a note to members Tuesday that the property's sale was finalized July 23.