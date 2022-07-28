UAW president's state of union speech dropped from convention agenda

DETROIT — In a break from tradition, UAW President Ray Curry will not deliver a state of the union speech at the organization's 38th constitutional convention, which is set to adjourn Thursday afternoon here.

Curry's speech, which was originally planned at the end of the convention's first day, had already been delayed three times.

"By motion of the delegate body, the remaining agenda time of our convention will be spent on convention business and not speakers," a UAW spokeswoman said in a statement. "As a result, President Curry will not be delivering a state of the union speech today but will present remarks for membership at another time to be determined."

The four-day confab grew chippy earlier Thursday when delegates held up proceedings for about 90 minutes in a form of protest over what some members believed were unfair and unnecessary debates on resolutions from earlier in the week.