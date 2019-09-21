UAW president lies low

Jones, who vowed as president to win back the trust of the rank and file with a clean-slate agenda, instead stands accused of using union members' dues to finance a "lavish lifestyle" that included long stays in luxury lodgings, golf outings and steak dinners with champagne and cigars, according to the government. Federal investigators, in a raid of Jones' suburban Detroit home, seized golf clubs and $30,000 in cash.

"If you ask anybody in my plant, 'What do you think of UAW President Gary Jones?' they'd start laughing and they'd say, 'He's a thief, he's a criminal, he's a crook,' " said Brian Pannebecker, a forklift driver at Ford Motor Co.'s axle plant in Sterling Heights, Mich. "They don't know him here in Detroit, other than to know that he's held a lot of lavish conferences out in Palm Springs."

The UAW didn't respond to a request for an interview with Jones. Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the union, said last week the allegations against Pearson are "very concerning" but added the UAW believes the government "has misconstrued any number of facts."

Jones became the union's 12th president in June 2018. After the surprise selection by Williams, Jones was formally elected during a raucous ceremony at the union's constitutional convention.

As he stepped on the podium for his acceptance speech, the theme from Rocky blared from loudspeakers while delegates gave him a standing ovation, replete with horns and noisemakers.

"I am here to fight for you," the bespectacled Jones roared, thrusting a fist aloft. "Knowing our core values, knowing who we are and knowing what the UAW is about could not be more important than it is today."