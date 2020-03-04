UAW lists scandal-tainted $1.3 million home

DETROIT — The UAW has listed a $1.3 million lakefront home originally built for Dennis Williams, the former UAW president implicated in the union's ongoing corruption scandal, according to The Detroit News .

Amid the federal investigation, President Rory Gamble put the home up for sale as part of a series of reforms announced in recent months.

Last fall, the home was part of a nationwide series of raids, as were Williams' Los Angeles home and former President Gary Jones' home, according to The News. Neither Williams nor Jones have been charged with a crime in the probe.