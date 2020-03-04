UAW lists scandal-tainted $1.3 million home

DETROIT — The UAW has listed a $1.3 million lakefront home originally built for Dennis Williams, the former UAW president implicated in the union's ongoing corruption scandal, according to The Detroit News.
Amid the federal investigation, President Rory Gamble put the home up for sale as part of a series of reforms announced in recent months.
Last fall, the home was part of a nationwide series of raids, as were Williams' Los Angeles home and former President Gary Jones' home, according to The News. Neither Williams nor Jones have been charged with a crime in the probe.
To date, 13 people have been charged with federal crimes in the investigation and all 13 have pleaded guilty. This week, Edward Robinson — the former top aide to Jones — pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit to conspiring to embezzle more than $1 million in union funds.