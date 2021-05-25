UAW-Ford VP Gerald Kariem opts for early retirement

UAW President Rory Gamble is also mulling an early retirement.

Gerald Kariem presents at the reveal of the Ford F-150 Lightning at Ford World Headquarters on May 19.

DETROIT — Gerald Kariem, vice president of the UAW's Ford department, said Tuesday that he will retire effective June 30, a year before his term is set to end.

Kariem, 65, took over the UAW-Ford department in early 2020 after then-Vice President Rory Gamble was promoted to UAW President.

The union said Tuesday Kariem's successor would be named at a later date.

Related Article
UAW president mulls retiring before term ends in 2022

"I had intended to retire at 65 as Regional Director in Region 1D," Kariem said in a statement. "But it was important to get our Ford members through this pandemic and make sure we had solid footing for our membership before I retired.

"I'm proud of the work we have done implementing the 2019 labor agreement, steering through this pandemic and the day-to-day challenges it presented, and now this worldwide launch of the F-150 Lightning. The time is right to pass the torch."

Before his latest position, Kariem had served as Region 1D director since 2010.

Kariem's departure may not be the only change to the union's leadership. Gamble has said he is also considering stepping down a year early, after having helped the union avoid a federal takeover following a corruption scandal that has netted 15 convictions, including Gamble's immediate two predecessors.

Gamble, on hand for the reveal of the Ford Lightning in Dearborn last week, told Automotive News he expects to announce a decision about his future this week.

UAW ScandalUAW Scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
That's one way to cut in line for a new Tesla
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
That's one way to cut in line for a new Tesla
That's one way to cut in line for a new Tesla
Automotive News Daily Drive Highlights, May 14-20
BMW N.A. chief Kuhnt moving to post in Germany; former Mini boss to succeed him
BMW N.A. chief Kuhnt moving to post in Germany; former Mini boss to succeed him
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-24-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive