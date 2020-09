Beth Mach, who TrueCar said has more than 20 years of experience in media-buying and planning, will be chief consumer officer, effective Oct. 12.

Elias Rokos, who has worked for TrueCar since 2011, in June was promoted from senior vice president of technology to the company's chief technology officer. The CTO position had been vacant for more than a year, TrueCar said.

All three executives will report directly to TrueCar CEO Mike Darrow. It wasn't immediately clear when the appointments were effective.

"I'm incredibly excited and proud of the talent and diversity in our new leadership team and strongly believe we have the right team of employees in place to execute on our vision and propel our business forward," Darrow said Wednesday in a statement.