Buttigieg rebuts Elon Musk on EV subsidies

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended the Biden administration’s support for electric vehicles that Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk dismissed as “unnecessary.”

“We think it’s very important to fund EV charging stations and to also make sure what’s in the next Build Back Better Act to buy down the price of electric vehicles,” Buttigieg said Tuesday at an event hosted by The Wall Street Journal.

Speaking at the same event on Monday, Musk took aim at the Build Back Better Act , a centerpiece economic policy measure backed by President Joe Biden now pending before the Senate.

“I would say honestly I would just can this whole bill,” Musk said in a Monday, slamming excessive federal spending. “Don’t pass it. That’s my recommendation.”