Toyota's technology, innovation policy director to join Alliance

Cain

Cain: "I've spent a lot of time building bridges and developing relationships and having conversations with other players in this emerging ecosystem."

Hilary Cain, director of technology and innovation policy at Toyota Motor North America Inc., is broadening her influence on Capitol Hill with a new role.

Cain, 42, is joining the Alliance for Automotive Innovation as the auto lobbying group's vice president of technology, innovation and mobility, where she will work on the policy side to drive consensus on key issues impacting the industry.

"We are in the midst of an incredible transformation in mobility that will lead to safer, more accessible and more convenient options for consumers," Cain said in a statement. "Industry, government and other stakeholders need to work together to implement policies that will pave the way for these innovations and ensure that we can realize the benefits these technologies will bring."

Cain's first day in the new role will be April 13.

She joined Toyota in 2012 as the tech and innovation policy guru — a role she essentially carved out and developed. During that time, she led the Japanese automaker's policy development and advocacy on issues such as connected and autonomous vehicle regulation, mobility as a service, data privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and telecommunications.

"One of the things I'm very proud of [regarding] my work at Toyota is that my reach has gone beyond — certainly beyond Toyota and certainly beyond your traditional automakers," Cain told Automotive News. "I've spent a lot of time building bridges and developing relationships and having conversations with other players in this emerging ecosystem."

Douglas

Additionally, the alliance promoted Steve Douglas to vice president of environment and energy from an office in Sacramento. In the new role, Douglas will work with the California Air Resources Board, the EPA and other stakeholders to develop policies on issues such as zero-emission vehicles.

"With decades of experience working on the leading edge of auto and technology policies, both Steve and Hilary will help provide key policy guidance during this time of unprecedented industry change," John Bozzella, CEO of the alliance, said in statement.

"They've both demonstrated a true understanding of where this industry is heading, and they'll bring valuable expertise and perspective on how we move forward with sound, data-driven policies that benefit customers, innovators and greater society."

