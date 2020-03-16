Toyota's technology, innovation policy director to join Alliance

Hilary Cain, director of technology and innovation policy at Toyota Motor North America Inc., is broadening her influence on Capitol Hill with a new role.

Cain , 42, is joining the Alliance for Automotive Innovation as the auto lobbying group's vice president of technology, innovation and mobility, where she will work on the policy side to drive consensus on key issues impacting the industry.

"We are in the midst of an incredible transformation in mobility that will lead to safer, more accessible and more convenient options for consumers," Cain said in a statement. "Industry, government and other stakeholders need to work together to implement policies that will pave the way for these innovations and ensure that we can realize the benefits these technologies will bring."

Cain's first day in the new role will be April 13.

She joined Toyota in 2012 as the tech and innovation policy guru — a role she essentially carved out and developed. During that time, she led the Japanese automaker's policy development and advocacy on issues such as connected and autonomous vehicle regulation, mobility as a service, data privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and telecommunications.

"One of the things I'm very proud of [regarding] my work at Toyota is that my reach has gone beyond — certainly beyond Toyota and certainly beyond your traditional automakers," Cain told Automotive News. "I've spent a lot of time building bridges and developing relationships and having conversations with other players in this emerging ecosystem."