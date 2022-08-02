Toyota senior program manager killed during charity bike ride in Mich.

A Toyota senior program manager and another metro Detroit businessman were killed Saturday when their group of charity bicyclists was struck by a driver suspected to be impaired in rural Michigan.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the men as Edward Erickson, a Toyota Motor Corp. senior program manager from Ann Arbor, Mich., and Michael Salhaney, a partner at Secrest Wardle law firm from Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

The men were part of a group of five cyclists who were participating in the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Wish-A-Mile three-day endurance ride when they were struck by Mandy Marie Benn in Ronald Township, the sheriff's office said. Besides the two fatalities, the other three riders were injured.

Two of the men were released from the hospital after the crash. The third, Roland Pascua, vice president of human resources for metro Detroit recruiting firm Arrow Strategies, was listed in critical condition, according to Facebook posts.

Benn was charged Monday with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony; one count of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days in jail; and a second offense notice for operating while intoxicated, a one-year misdemeanor, according to the sheriff's office.

Benn was arraigned in 64-A District Court in Ionia and was being held on a $1 million bond/cash surety at Ionia County Jail.

Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on a rural road Saturday when she crossed the center line and hit the bicyclists.

She had no alcohol in her system but had slurred speech and couldn't follow instructions, Butler said.

There's evidence that she used prescription drugs, he said.