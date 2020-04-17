Toyota savings bank chief promoted to lead N.A. info systems

The CEO of Toyota Financial Savings Bank has been promoted to head of Toyota Motor North America's information operations.

Holly Walters will become chief information officer and group vice president of information systems for Toyota Motor North America, the company said in a news release. She will oversee information systems, solutions and technology, and she will report to Zack Hicks, chief digital officer and executive vice president of digital transformation and mobility.

Walters joined Toyota in 2007 as Toyota Financial Savings Bank's chief technology officer. Prior, she held a number of senior roles involving the integration of technology and business operations, solution development and deployment and IT risk and compliance.

Mike Owens will become group vice president and chief risk officer at Toyota Financial Services. He will have the added responsibility of overseeing the unit's international affiliates in the Americas Oceania region. Owens will remain chairman of Toyota Financial Savings Bank and report to Mark Templin, CEO of Toyota Financial Services.

Owens joined Toyota in 2002 and has more than 25 years of experience in credit analysis, risk management, account management and business development across the auto, home mortgage, commercial and credit card lines of business.

The promotions are effective May 11.