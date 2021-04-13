Toyota promotes veteran execs Murtha, Ingle to new roles

Toyota Motor North America has recast its head of strategy to a new role in its information technology division and promoted another executive to take over a reorganized strategy function.
Doug Murtha, 55, who joined Toyota's executive ranks in 1992, once led the former Scion division, and most recently worked as the group vice president for corporate strategy and planning, is now the group vice president and chief business information officer for information technology, the automaker said Tuesday.
Toyota says Murtha in his new role will "support planning, prioritization and realization of new value opportunities," including "driving critical change management activity at the intersection of IT and business." He will report to Chief Information Officer Holly Walters.
Meanwhile, Tim Ingle, 52, who joined Toyota in 2002 and worked most recently as vice president for finance at Toyota Motor North America, has been promoted to a new role as group vice president for enterprise strategy. The reorganized role includes developing strategy and planning for the automaker's connected, autonomous, shared and electrified (CASE) ventures. In the role, Ingle will report to CFO Tracey Doi, Toyota said.