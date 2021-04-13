Toyota promotes veteran execs Murtha, Ingle to new roles

Toyota Motor North America has recast its head of strategy to a new role in its information technology division and promoted another executive to take over a reorganized strategy function.

Doug Murtha , 55, who joined Toyota's executive ranks in 1992, once led the former Scion division, and most recently worked as the group vice president for corporate strategy and planning, is now the group vice president and chief business information officer for information technology, the automaker said Tuesday .

Toyota says Murtha in his new role will "support planning, prioritization and realization of new value opportunities," including "driving critical change management activity at the intersection of IT and business." He will report to Chief Information Officer Holly Walters.