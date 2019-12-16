Toyota North America CEO made bold moves quietly

Jim Lentz retires
AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION

"Jim's a true field guy, a dealer guy. He came up through the ranks that way. He's been a true asset to the Toyota and Lexus dealer body, and to TMNA"
Dan Abel, head of the Toyota National Dealers Advisory Council

Over a 41-year career in the auto industry, Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz was never saddled with the reputation of a guy who would take big, bold risks.

But that's exactly what he did — quietly.

The guy who green-lit Scion, and later had the courage to pull the plug; the guy who picked up and moved a whole company and thousands of employees from Southern California to metropolitan Dallas; the guy who successfully navigated the Great Recession, then a tsunami, and then a trade war all without laying off any permanent employees — that guy's retiring. Quietly.

Changes at TMNA

Jim Lentz
TMNA CEO until March 31
Age: 64
Years with Toyota: 38
Major accomplishments: Moving headquarters to Dallas, consolidating North American operations; launched Scion, later folding it into Toyota brand; refused to lay off associates during Great Recession; strong dealer profitability and relations

Tetsuo "Ted" Ogawa
TMNA CEO effective April 1
Age: 60
Years with Toyota: 35
Previous roles: Among others, chief administrative officer; deputy CEO, China Region; president of Toyota Motor China Investment Co.; expatriate at Toyota Motor Sales in Torrance, Calif.

Lentz — CEO for the past seven years and the man who helped guide the Japanese automaker's North American operations for the past 14 years — will retire effective March 31 at the end of the company's fiscal year, Lentz announced Dec. 11.

The 64-year-old Lentz — who began his automotive career as a management trainee in Ford Motor Co.'s Denver region in 1978 and has been with Toyota for 38 years — is to be succeeded April 1 by Tetsuo "Ted" Ogawa, 60.

Ogawa, a Japanese national who's been at Toyota Motor North America for the past 12 years, and who has been with the automaker since 1984, is COO under Lentz. Previously he was TMNA's chief admin-istrative officer.

"I leave behind a great team," Lentz told Automotive News last week.

Ogawa: Assumes top role in April

"Ted understands the North American operation and he understands Toyota's operations in Japan, so the company will be in good hands. And the rest of the team is staying on as well."

A 2017 Automotive News All-Star, Lentz oversaw the expansion of Toyota's North American sales and operations over his career and successfully guided the company after its unintended-acceleration crisis and through a successful corporate relocation.

For Toyota dealers, Lentz has been both a known commodity and a champion of their cause, said Dan Abel, head of the Toyota National Dealers Advisory Council and dealer principal of Warrenton Toyota in suburban Washington.

"Jim's a true field guy, a dealer guy," Abel said last week. "He came up through the ranks that way. He's been a true asset to the Toyota and Lexus dealer body, and to TMNA. He's touched a lot of dealers over the years. But Jim's true core is people — especially the dealers and associates of Toyota."

With his strong background in the field, Lentz took special pride in the results of the regular National Automobile Dealers Association dealership sentiment surveys that usually have had Toyota and Lexus jostling for the top spot.

Abel: Lentz an asset to dealers

During his tenure as CEO, Lentz also grappled with "crazy" political controversies over trade and tariffs in Washington, reminding the Trump administration of Toyota's large role in the U.S. economy.

The potential trade dispute between the Trump administration and Japan could have been devastating to Toyota had section 232 tariffs been put in place in the United States. But just as he had done with the company's unintended-acceleration crisis and the manufacturing fallout from the March 2011 Japan tsunami, Lentz was able to calmly, quietly guide Toyota Motor North America through the turmoil.

Last March, Toyota announced $749 million in new investments and 600 new jobs at five U.S. plants — part of a manufacturing expansion projected to reach $13 billion by 2022.

Toyota and Mazda Motor Corp. also are jointly building a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Alabama.

"In a time when others are scaling back, we believe in the strength of America and we're excited about the future of mobility in America," Lentz told reporters during the March expansion announcement.

Lentz said he plans to remain in Dallas and spend more time with his wife and two sons and play more golf.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters