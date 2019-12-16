Toyota North America CEO made bold moves quietly

Over a 41-year career in the auto industry, Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz was never saddled with the reputation of a guy who would take big, bold risks.

But that's exactly what he did — quietly.

The guy who green-lit Scion, and later had the courage to pull the plug; the guy who picked up and moved a whole company and thousands of employees from Southern California to metropolitan Dallas; the guy who successfully navigated the Great Recession, then a tsunami, and then a trade war all without laying off any permanent employees — that guy's retiring. Quietly.