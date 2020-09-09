Toyota hires tech lobbyist as next director of technology, innovation policy

Toyota has hired tech lobbyist Jamie Boone as director of technology and innovation policy within its government affairs branch in Washington.

Boone, 35, was previously vice president of government affairs at the Consumer Technology Association, where she led legislative and policy initiatives on automated vehicles, transportation innovation, privacy and emerging technology. She'll start her role with Toyota Sept. 14.

She replaces Hilary Cain, who joined Toyota in 2012 as the tech and innovation policy guru — a role the former employee essentially carved out and developed. Cain is now vice president of technology, innovation and mobility policy for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

"I am excited to join Toyota's government affairs group and work with a world-class team leading the way on advancing mobility and innovation," Boone said in a statement Wednesday. "Toyota is a pioneer in advanced vehicle technology and mobility for all, and I look forward to helping achieve that mission."

Boone joined the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, in 2014 as director of government affairs. Prior to that role, she was deputy chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican.

She previously was on the board of directors for the Women's High-Tech Coalition as well as the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, or PAVE. She holds a bachelor's in political science from Susquehanna University.

"As Toyota accelerates our transformation into a mobility company, public policy will have a profound impact on the competitive landscape," Stephen Ciccone, group vice president of government affairs at Toyota Motor North America, said in a statement.

"Jamie's deep experience and expertise in the technology policy space makes her an ideal person to represent Toyota on issues like autonomous and connected vehicles as we venture into new products ranging from robotics to flying cars," he said.