Toyota adds 3 members to N.A. diversity advisory board

Toyota Motor North America has named three new members to its North American Diversity Advisory Board.

The automaker on Monday announced the appointments of Robert Davidson, former CEO and chairman of Surface Protection Industries; Domenika Lynch, executive director of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program; and retired Army Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith.

The appointments were effective Aug. 1.

"These very fine leaders were selected to lend their expertise in the areas of diversity and inclusion that build on our existing members," said Sandra Phillips Rogers, Toyota North America's chief legal and diversity officer. "All three of them are such rich [diversity and inclusion] and executive leaders in their own right."

She added: "Tammy is a trailblazer. She has been an advocate for equal workplaces, and she's helped on policies that make the military more welcoming for the LGBTQ+ community. Robert has worked in community organizations to drive diversity and inclusion," especially as it pertains to minority-owned business enterprise.

"Domenika is very focused on how organizations can best prepare themselves to have a workplace that develops and cultivates Latino talent, but also puts in place programs to really address future needs."

The Diversity Advisory Board, created in 2002, also counts Alexis Herman, Gilbert Casellas, Jyoti Chopra and Howard Buffet as members.