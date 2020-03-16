Tough time for supply boss to step in at FCA

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has turned to an outsider to head its purchasing unit, continuing the company's trend of filling key roles with newcomers since CEO Mike Manley took the helm in 2018.
Longtime supplier executive Martin Horneck will run FCA's purchasing and supply chain operation as the automaker prepares to merge with PSA Group of France.
Horneck comes in during a period of supply-chain disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, which has disrupted manufacturing in places such as China and Italy. And a positive test by a worker at FCA's Kokomo Transmission Plant in Indiana last week could create complications in North America just as Horneck begins to familiarize himself with his day-to-day duties.