Tough time for supply boss to step in at FCA

Darren Gifford, a partner at business advisory company Plante Moran in suburban Detroit, couldn't think of a much tougher scenario for starting a global purchasing job.

"Is this the worst possible time? If it's not the worst, it's probably close to it," Gifford told Automotive News. "To walk into the organization to head up a really large group within FCA and to be in the middle of a massive crisis at the same time. It'll be a good test of himself, but also his organization as well, because it can't be just him. His organization has to respond well, too."

Horneck, 57, a native of Germany, joins FCA after several stints in the auto industry. He had been a C-level purchasing consultant based in Naples, Fla., for the last two years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was chief procurement and logistics officer for automotive paint supplier Axalta Coating Systems for nearly five years until February 2018, as the former DuPont unit was spun off with a public stock offering conducted by private equity company Carlyle Group.

At Axalta, Horneck cut $180 million out of $2.1 billion in annual direct and indirect materials purchases, he wrote on LinkedIn.

He shrank the company's supply base by 25 percent — after categorizing each of its 1,000 suppliers as "grow," "fix" or "exit" — and began a complexity reduction program that resulted in 25 percent fewer part numbers.