Top Tesla executive Guillen departs

A 10-year veteran of the automaker, Jerome Guillen most recently headed Tesla's heavy truck unit.

GABRIELLE COPPOLA and ED LUDLOW
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Jerome Guillen was a top lieutenant to CEO Elon Musk and the brains behind the ramp up of Model 3 production in 2018

Tesla Inc. has parted ways with Jerome Guillen, a 10-year veteran who most recently served as president of heavy trucking and was one of four top executives running the company including CEO Elon Musk.

Guillen left the company June 3, according to a regulatory filing Monday. He was a top lieutenant to Musk and the brains behind the ramp up of Model 3 production in 2018. The executive previously served as president of Tesla’s automotive business, and was named head of heavy trucking in March of this year.

“We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his future career,” the electric carmaker said in the filing.

Guillen joined Tesla in the fall of 2010 as the program director for the Model S, the breakthrough electric vehicle which laid the groundwork for the crossover Model X and more mass market Model 3 that followed.

Tesla has struggled with executive turnover for years. Guillen took a several-months-long leave of absence from the company in 2015 but returned in 2016 to lead the company’s Semi truck program. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

