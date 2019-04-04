Tesla's Musk, SEC ordered by judge to settle contempt claims

NEW YORK -- Elon Musk's job as Tesla Inc.'s CEO appeared safe on Thursday as a federal judge in Manhattan urged the billionaire to settle contempt allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan gave both sides two weeks to work out their differences, and said she could rule on whether Musk violated his recent fraud settlement with the regulator if they failed.

Musk declined to comment about the hearing as he left the courthouse, surrounded by reporters, photographers and television cameras.

Nathan had been asked by the SEC to hold Musk in contempt over a Feb. 19 tweet where the regulator said he improperly posted material information about Tesla's vehicle production outlook without first seeking approval from company lawyers.

The SEC said pre-approval had been a core element of the October 2018 settlement, which resolved a lawsuit over Musk's tweet last Aug. 7 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

That settlement called for Musk to step down as Tesla's chairman, and levied $20 million civil fines each on Musk and the Palo Alto, Calif., company.

Possible drag lifted

Legal experts had said Musk could have faced penalties as severe as removal from Tesla's board of directors or as CEO if held in contempt.

But at Thursday's hearing, the SEC stopped short of recommending such sanctions.

That lifted a potential drag on Tesla's share price, which recouped some early losses stemming from a report late Wednesday the company posted lower-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the first quarter.

The shares closed down 8.2 percent, after earlier falling as much as 10.7 percent, in New York trading.

SEC lawyer Cheryl Crumpton said if Musk were held in contempt, the regulator might ask Nathan to require regular reports about his oversight by Tesla lawyers, including whether they were vetting his statements and if not, why.

Noting that Musk had called his $20 million fine "worth it," Crumpton also said higher fines for future violations might be needed to ensure that further backsliding would be "not worth it."

Crumpton also faulted what she called Tesla's "troubling" conduct. "Tesla still appears to be unwilling to exercise any meaningful control over the conduct of its CEO," she said.

The SEC did not accuse Tesla of contempt.

Musk's lawyer, John Hueston, countered that the "ambiguity" of the settlement made further punishment for his client unfair.

"There simply is not a clear enough standard to use the hard penalty of contempt," he said.

Musk sat quietly with his lawyers, sometimes staring down at paperwork, during oral arguments.

