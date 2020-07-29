Tesla's Musk says he's open to supplying batteries to rivals

SEOUL -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that the company is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains and batteries.
Tesla had previously supplied batteries to Mercedes and Toyota Motor under separate partnership deals. Battery manufacturing is an area that analysts and industry officials say the U.S. electric car maker has a competitive edge compared with legacy automakers.
"Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries. We’re just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors!" Musk said in a tweet.