Musk completes Tesla stock sales, complains about California's 'overtaxation'

Tesla Inc . CEO Elon Musk said he had sold "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10 percent of his shares in the world's most valuable car company, according to an interview released on Tuesday.

The billionaire, who moved the company's headquarters from California to Texas this month after his personal move last year, also slammed California for "overtaxation."

Tesla shares , which had hovered near record-highs, lost about a quarter of their value after Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10 percent of his stake if Twitter users agreed.

On Tuesday, Musk sold another 583,611 shares, bringing the total number of shares he has offloaded to 13.5 million -- about 80 percent of what he had planned to sell.

