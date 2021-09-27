Tesla shareholders urged to reject Murdoch, Kimbal Musk in board election

The largest proxy advisory firm is recommending Tesla Inc. investors reject two board members who are standing for re-election: James Murdoch and Elon Musk’s younger brother, Kimbal Musk .

“Votes against directors James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk are warranted due to concerns regarding excessive compensation to named executive officers and to non-executive directors,” Institutional Shareholder Services wrote in a Sept. 24 report to clients.

Tesla’s board has nine directors. Murdoch and Kimbal Musk, both 48, are the the two incumbents standing for re-election. Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting virtually this year on Oct. 7 from its new factory in Austin, Texas.

Private equity investor Antonio Gracias won’t stand for re-election and won’t be replaced. Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was the chief executive officer of 21st Century Fox from 2015 to 2019. Kimbal Musk is a food entrepreneur who also serves on the board of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.