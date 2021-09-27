Tesla shareholders urged to reject Murdoch, Kimbal Musk in board election

The largest proxy advisory firm is recommending Tesla Inc. investors reject two board members who are standing for re-election: James Murdoch and Elon Musk’s younger brother, Kimbal Musk.
“Votes against directors James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk are warranted due to concerns regarding excessive compensation to named executive officers and to non-executive directors,” Institutional Shareholder Services wrote in a Sept. 24 report to clients.
Tesla’s board has nine directors. Murdoch and Kimbal Musk, both 48, are the the two incumbents standing for re-election. Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting virtually this year on Oct. 7 from its new factory in Austin, Texas.
Private equity investor Antonio Gracias won’t stand for re-election and won’t be replaced. Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was the chief executive officer of 21st Century Fox from 2015 to 2019. Kimbal Musk is a food entrepreneur who also serves on the board of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.