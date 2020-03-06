Tesla says suit over Musk's take-private tweet misses the mark

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk’s comments about taking Tesla Inc. private were “aspirational,” not fraudulent, the company argues in asking a judge to throw out a shareholder lawsuit over his infamous tweet from 1 1/2 years ago.

Investors claim the Twitter post on Aug. 7, 2018 -- “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420 . Funding secured” -- was an intentional deception that jolted the electric car maker’s stock price, causing billions of dollars in losses.

But Tesla contends the disgruntled shareholders are conveniently ignoring that the CEO told his board just days earlier he wanted to take the company private. Musk repeated that desire in an email to employees after the tweet.

“Statements describing the possible structure Mr. Musk ‘envisioned,’ ‘hoped for,’ ‘intended’ and ‘would like’ were plainly aspirational,” Tesla argues in a court filing. “There is no dispute that this was Mr. Musk’s true aim.”

A hearing on whether the suit should proceed is set for Friday in San Francisco federal court.