Tesla CEO Elon Musk accuses feds of targeting him

Tesla is facing a new round of regulatory pressures for unintended braking by its electric vehicles, allegations of racism at its California factory and ongoing scrutiny of CEO Elon Musk by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for public comments that could affect the company's stock price.

Tesla and Musk fired back last week, claiming the SEC "seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government."

The allegation by Tesla's legal counsel was made to the judge who presided over a 2018 settlement between the automaker and the SEC.