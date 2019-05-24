Tackling hot topics in Europe

Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars, is flanked by Automotive News Europe Publisher Jason Stein, left, and Group Publisher KC Crain at the Automotive News Europe Congress in Volvo's hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, last week. Samuelsson, now in his seventh year in the role, expressed concerns about trade tensions between Europe and the U.S. while outlining steps to becoming a key player in mobility solutions. See more photos from the event here.