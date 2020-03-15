Support grows for retired U.S. Nissan exec arrested in Japan

TOKYO — Greg Kelly, the Nashville auto executive fingered by Nissan as the "mastermind" of Carlos Ghosn's alleged compensation misconduct, is rolling out a detailed defense ahead of his pending trial in Japan, and international pressure is mounting to bring attention to his legal battle.
Kelly claims that Nissan money earmarked for Ghosn was not part of a scheme to provide the automaker's ousted chairman deferred compensation, as Nissan Motor Corp. and Japanese prosecutors allege.
Instead, Kelly, who rose from Nissan's top U.S. human resources executive to become an alliance executive vice president and eventually a director on Nissan's board in Japan, said it was a legal draft of a postretirement contract intended to keep Ghosn as an adviser to the Japanese carmaker and prevent him from bolting to a competitor.