Subaru regroups as unfilled orders soar

U.S. inventory has dipped to a super-tight five-day supply, and the all-wheel-drive niche brand is adding about 10,000 vehicles a month to a backlog of orders.

Subaru CEO Tomomi Nakamura

TOKYO — After soaring from one U.S. sales record to the next for more than a decade, Subaru is finally being tripped up, by ultrathin vehicle inventories. And recovering from that will take long into next year.

Conceding Subaru can't sell what it can't build as the global semiconductor shortage drags on, CEO Tomomi Nakamura says the Japanese carmaker's back orders now stand at around 45,000 vehicles in the U.S. That logjam is more than the 36,000 vehicles Subaru's U.S. dealers sold in October.

The numbers are extreme, even by the standards of Subaru, known for its ultralean operations.

Uncertain outlook

Subaru's U.S. sales
Through November: 532,664 (–2.9%)
2021 projection: Below 600,000
2022 projection: Around 650,000

Subaru's U.S. inventory of vehicles has dipped to a super-tight five-day supply. Its normal comfort level is 45 days. And the popular all-wheel-drive niche brand is still adding about 10,000 vehicles a month to the swelling backlog.

Speaking to Automotive News in late November, Nakamura said the only thing Subaru Corp. can do at the moment is keep churning out what vehicles it can to whittle the mountain and rebuild inventories.

"We still have uncertainty in front of us, considering the semiconductors situation," Nakamura said. "So it might be difficult to recover that in December or January. So we are seeing a gradual increase of inventories and gradual recovery of supplies. And that is going to take about a year."

A downside

Subaru's quandary is a lesson about the downsides of ultraefficient operations. Subaru notched 11 straight years of record U.S. sales results through 2019, with parent company operating profit margin soaring into the double digits, jumping as high as 17.5 percent in 2017.

Then the pandemic knocked Subaru off course, as it did other automakers, and the chip shortage compounded the crisis.

Subaru's U.S. sales are expected to slide in 2021 for a second straight year after falling 13 percent in 2020 from an all-time high of 700,117 deliveries. It would be the first time Subaru has suffered back-to-back sales slumps since 1995, almost three decades ago.

Through November, Subaru's U.S. sales were 532,664, a decline of 2.9 percent from a year earlier. Nakamura predicted the full-year tally will come in below 600,000, compared with 611,942 last year.

Subaru's tepid sales come even as rivals zoom ahead — with Toyota Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Hyundai and Kia all reporting double-digit percentage gains for the first 11 months of the year.

Nakamura predicted Subaru's U.S. sales will bounce back to around 650,000 vehicles in 2022.

But first, he said, the automaker must secure enough microchips to churn out the cars.

Nakamura said the semiconductor shortage is easing. But as chip foundries raise their output, automakers are flooding them with orders in a mad scramble to capture pent-up demand and make up lost ground.

"We're not exactly sure at this point how much supply that we can get," Nakamura said.

"Next year, every auto manufacturer is going to be recovering, and they're going to try to build their inventories back to normal," he said. "We don't think the foundries and semiconductor suppliers are going to be able to answer to every one of those orders."

That is one reason Subaru is expecting a gradual ramp-up in 2022, Nakamura said.

‘The good side'

Before the pandemic, Subaru's working level of U.S. inventory was around 45 days. But Subaru has learned a few tricks on how to manage ultratight stocks.

Going forward, Subaru is targeting a new comfort zone of around 30 days of inventory.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, our sales efficiency improved quite a bit, and we learned a lot. The system to sell from the inventory pipeline has been strengthened," he said.

"Next year, we will work on building up to a 30-day supply."

Subaru had a tougher time with tight inventories compared with rivals because its stock of vehicles was already lean before the supply shock began. And because it is a low-volume player with a limited lineup, it can't afford to multisource chips.

But it was able to tweak its sold-order system in a way to improve visibility of what vehicles were in the pipeline and match them more quickly with retailer and customer orders, Nakamura said. This helped the automaker better manage low stocks, and it has become the new norm for operating at a more efficient pace when the industry recovers in the coming months.

"Despite the low inventory, our sales efficiency — the amount of inventory versus the number of sales at the end of the month — is extremely high, at the top of the industry. And the model turn rate — how fast those vehicles sell — is also at the top of the industry," he said.

"So that's the good side."

Before being derailed, Subaru had forecast record sales of 730,000 vehicles for 2020 and had projected annual U.S. volume as high as 850,000 in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Nakamura remains upbeat about regaining that record sales pace once the chip crisis has passed.

"The timing is difficult to say. But if we can get the supply back to normal, we think there's a potential to hit a number more than 700,000 units annually," Nakamura said.

"The potential is there."

