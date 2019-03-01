Steve St. Angelo steps down as Toyota Latin American head

St. Angelo, 63, joined Toyota in 2005, after years at General Motors. The Detroit native became president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, in 2006 and a managing officer at the Japanese parent company in 2009, on the eve of the carmaker's unintended acceleration crisis.
He rose to prominence during the recall scandal when President Akio Toyoda tapped him as the American voice on a global quality committee charged with finding the root causes of the problem and devising ways to fix them so they would never be repeated.
Toyoda was so impressed with the kaizen-devoted American that he dispatched St. Angelo to South America in 2013 to revitalize Toyota's flailing Latin America business.
St. Angelo revamped Toyota's production footprint and sales network to buttress Toyota against the region's roiling economy. In the first nine months of the current fiscal year ending March 31, Toyota's wholesale volume in Central and South America rose to 351,000 vehicles, from 335,000 the year before.
Toyota expects sales there to total 450,000 vehicles for the full fiscal year. That would be up from 445,000 vehicles last year and up from 364,000 in the year before St. Angelo took over.