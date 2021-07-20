Stellantis taps Amazon exec as chief technology officer

Stellantis has hired Ned Curic, a top Amazon executive in its automotive unit, as the automaker's chief technology officer.

Curic, who is currently Alexa Automotive's vice president, will take up the post on Aug. 30 and will report to CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear where the new CTO would be based, but a company spokesman said in an e-mail that Curic will be traveling around the world when possible. Curic is currently based near Los Angeles, according to his profile on LinkedIn.com.

Stellantis said Curic will manage all information technology resources for the automaker, which was formed in January from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

Curic joined Alexa in 2017 from Toyota Motor Corp. and was responsible for building up Amazon's automotive business.

Before joining Amazon, Curic worked as the Japanese automaker's executive vice president for its Toyota Connected business, managing software engineers, data scientists and designers. Prior to that he was chief technology officer for Toyota North America. He earned a master's degree in business administration from California's Pepperdine University in 2014, according to LinkedIn.