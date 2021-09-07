Stellantis names former Ford marketing exec Feuell as CEO of Chrysler brand

Christine Feuell will helm a brand that is short on product and in need of direction, but she'll be given time to turn it around.

Stellantis is bringing in a former Ford marketing executive to lead its Chrysler brand.

Christine Feuell, who held numerous roles at Ford, including director of global marketing strategy, will join Stellantis on Monday and report to CEO Carlos Tavares, the automaker said in a news release.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis was leading the Chrysler brand on an interim basis before the hire.

Feuell will helm a brand that is short on product and in need of direction, but she'll be given time to turn it around. Tavares said in May that he's affording each of the 14 brands melded together from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group a 10-year window to execute a business plan.

In the U.S., Chrysler sells two minivans and the long-running Chrysler 300. Dealers and analysts have said Chrysler lacks purpose and could use more product, including a crossover, to flesh out the lineup.

Feuell most recently was chief commercial officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. She also has held marketing leadership roles at seating supplier Adient and Johnson Controls.

Tavares said in a statement: "Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis and I'm convinced that she will play an integral and strategic role in setting the new impetus and direction for this iconic brand and unleash its great potential."

