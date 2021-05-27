Stellantis finalizes its engineering leadership as FCA and PSA brands merge technologies

Stellantis has chosen the top executives in its engineering organization as the new group seeks to accelerate electrification and integrate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's product lines with PSA Group's platforms and technologies.

Stellantis was formed in January by the merger of FCA and PSA, bringing under one roof brands including Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen and Opel.

The engineering organization will report to Harald Wester, a German native and FCA veteran, who leads Stellantis's global engineering operations.

Wester has two deputies, Frenchmen Patrice Lucas and Nicolas Morel. Both are longtime PSA executives. Lucas's latest job before PSA and FCA merged was head of the French automaker's Latin America operations. Morel was head of development for PSA.

Within the new organization the global core engineering functions, directly reporting to Wester, are covered by Giorgio Cornacchia (Body, Chassis and Interior Systems); Yvan Agliany (Electrical, Electronics Systems); Micky Bly (Propulsion Systems); Joe Grace (Physical and Functional Design & Integration); Steve Rober (Automotive Research & Advanced Engineering).

Lucas is directly responsible for cross car line and project engineering. Reporting to Lucas are Carla Gohin, head of technical planning; Tom Cowing, head of cross-car lines projects, platforms, and modules; and Christophe Hancke, head of cross-car lines projects and propulsion systems.

Product segment heads also report to Lucas. These are Vincent Basso (advanced vehicle segments A/B & C/D & vans and sports cars); John Mrozowski (responsible for advanced vehicle segments D/E/F & pickup trucks); Sebastien Jacquet (responsible for vehicle segments A/B & C/D); Italo Longo (vehicle segment vans); Ettore Dezza (responsible for vehicle segment sports cars); and Alan Strajnic (vehicle segments D/E/F & pickup trucks).

The organization by segment mirrors the different product types between Europe and the North American market. The two executives heading D/E/F and pickup segments are longtime Chrysler managers; the remaining segment heads come either from PSA (A/B and C/D segments) or Fiat (vans and sports cars).

Nicolas Morel heads the company's European technical centers. Reporting to Morel are, among others, Daniele Valerio Esposito (southern Europe technical centers including Turin, Modena, Pomigliano); Alain Guibouret western Europe technical centers, including Velizy, Carrieres-sous-Poissy, Sochaux, Belchamp); Marcus Lott (central Europe technical center including Ruesselsheim).

Former PSA executives form a majority in the new structure. Most of FCA's product lines in Europe will gradually migrate to PSA platforms, as was the case after PSA bought Opel from General Motors.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares outlined in the company's 2020 results presentation on March 3 the synergies he expects over the product renewal cycle.

These are: