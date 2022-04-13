Stellantis CEO Tavares' pay sparks anger ahead of French election

PARIS -- Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares' 2021 pay drew an angry response from some trade unions on Wednesday, days ahead of a French presidential vote fought largely over cost-of-living concerns.

Minority Stellantis shareholder Phitrust estimated the value of the total compensation package awarded last year to Tavares at 66 million euros ($71 million) ahead of the automaker's group’s first annual general meeting.

The group's chairman said Stellantis would take into account the shareholder vote on the 2021 compensation report, after it was opposed by 52 percent during Wednesday's meeting.

Phitrust, which issued a news release to say it had voted against approving the package, said Tavares' 2021 pay of about 19 million euros ($20.5 million) would add to a stock package worth an additional 32 million euros and long-term compensation of roughly 25 million euros.

A Stellantis spokesperson disputed the 66-million-euro figure put forward by Phitrust as "false."

"The real compensation for 2021 is around 19 million euros. The remainder are hypothetical elements for the long-term, until 2028," added the spokesperson for Stellantis. The automaker, which includes the Jeep, Ram, Opel and Maserati brands, was formed in January 2021 by the merger of PSA Group, where Tavares was CEO, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.