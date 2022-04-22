Stellantis beefs up hydrogen push with 2 executive changes

Stellantis is making two executive changes to expand the reach of hydrogen technology in commercial segments.

The company named Jean-Michel Billig chief technology officer for hydrogen fuel cell development.

Billig is a former executive for French defense contractor Naval Group, where he was president of its Australian future submarine program. He begins on June 27 and will report to Harald Wester, the company's chief engineering officer, and Ned Curic, chief technology officer.

In another move, the company said Opel Brand CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz will take on the "additional responsibility to pilot commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles worldwide."

Stellantis said Hochgeschurtz will lead a dedicated team to strengthen its commercial offensive with a specific focus on Europe initially.

The automaker launched hydrogen commercial vans in Europe late last year that it says combine "the advantages of hydrogen fuel cells and electric battery technology in a fuel cell electric vehicle." Stellantis said this solution is particularly suited to light commercial vehicle customers that require long range, fast refueling and zero emissions, without compromising payload capacity.

Stellantis says its hybrid hydrogen and battery-electric drivetrain eliminates some of the drawbacks of pure hydrogen fuel-cell drivetrains, such as those on vehicles from Hyundai and Toyota, including high costs.

During the unveiling of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 plan in March, CEO Carlos Tavares said initial feedback on the vans has been "positive thanks to the three-minute fast refueling, 400 kilometers of driving range." He said the company already has "a good level of orders."

Stellantis said it will introduce a hydrogen-powered Ram Heavy Duty pickup later in the decade.