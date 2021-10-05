Soros fund executive hopes Rivian IPO value posts below $80B

One of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s big-name investors, Soros Fund Management LLC, hopes the EV startup will list at a valuation lower than the $80 billion target reported by Bloomberg in August .

“I think my compliance people might yell at me for talking about this, but we think that is a great company,” Dawn Fitzpatrick, Soros’s CEO and investment chief, told Erik Schatzker on Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global Summit in New York. “Candidly, we hope they come public a little bit cheaper than that because we want there to be a long-term value play there.”

A representative for Rivian declined to comment. The size of Soros’s stake in the startup is not known.

Rivian, seen as a potential future rival to industry heavyweight Tesla Inc., disclosed an investment by Soros in July 2020 as part of a $2.5 billion round led by T. Rowe Price. The Irvine, Calif.-based company has raised more than $10.5 billion to date from a list of investors including Amazon.com Inc., Ford Motor Co. and BlackRock Inc.