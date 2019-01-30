Rolls-Royce names BMW exec its new sales VP for Americas

Rolls-Royce has named a BMW Group Australia executive as its new vice president of sales for the Americas region, the ultraluxury brand's largest market.

Matthew Boguradzki will take over for Martin Fritsches, who was named president of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas in August.

Boguradzki was previously head of national sales operations for BMW Group Australia. Prior to joining BMW, Boguradzki worked in high-end automotive retail in Australia, Rolls-Royce — a BMW Group subsidiary —noted.

He will be responsible for sales planning and operations within the Americas region, which is has 44 dealerships — 37 in the United States, four in Canada and one each in Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

"His work with the BMW Group Australia adds a fresh perspective to my team as we grow the Rolls-Royce brand," Fritsches said in a statement.

Rolls-Royce sold 4,107 vehicles globally in 2018, which was a record amount for the automaker.

The Cullinan, Rolls-Royce's foray into the SUV segment, began deliveries late last year and is expected to contribute to the brand's growth.