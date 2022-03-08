Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back EV price hikes

Rivian Automotive Inc. has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its EVs, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back .

In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO.

Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.