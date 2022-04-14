Rivian names chief sustainability officer as EV startup ramps up production

EV startup Rivian Automotive has named its first chief sustainability officer, Anisa Kamadoli Costa, who will oversee the automaker's climate goals, including carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2028.

Costa most recently held the position of chief sustainability officer at Tiffany & Co. and served as president of the Tiffany & Co. Foundation, Rivian said in a statement Thursday.

Costa's appointment is effective Monday, April 18, and she will report directly to Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe. She will also lead Rivian's Forever foundation.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Anisa to our leadership team," Scaringe said in a statement. "The sustainability strategies we set today will have lasting influence on our company and our world, and Anisa's mindset positions her extremely well to lead and drive these critical activities."

As part of her sustainability portfolio, Costa will oversee accounting of carbon emissions and other sustainability metrics. That data will be used to inform company decisions on product design, manufacturing, energy and charging infrastructure, Rivian said.

Irvine, Calif-based Rivian has committed to carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2028. By 2032, the automaker has committed to neutrality across its entire value chain, including suppliers and vehicle charging.

Costa will also oversee the implementation of Rivian's climate goals at the Forever foundation, which was established with 1 percent of the automaker's equity at its initial public offering last year.

Costa, Rivian said, "will also help drive alignment between the company's sustainability priorities and Forever's grant-making dedicated to high-impact climate initiatives that include preserving and restoring wildlands, waterways and oceans, and protecting the critical biodiversity needed for our planet's long-term survival."