Rivian gets major investment from billionaire George Soros

NEW YORK -- Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc . in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed Friday.

The 19,835,761 shares, worth about $2 billion at the time, makes Soros Fund Management among the most prominent investors in the company. Soros, a longtime supporter of Democrat and liberal causes, is a climate activist with a reputation for investing in green companies .

Rivian, which is 20 percent owned by Amazon.com Inc., is expected to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

Irvine, Calif.-based Rivian said in December it expected production to fall "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 due to supply chain constraints, highlighting the likely challenges in ramping up production to take on EV leader Tesla Inc.