Rivian CFO has a plan for regaining Wall Street's trust after stock plunge

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Claire McDonough savored the stock market’s enthusiasm when she helped raise $13.7 billion in 2021’s biggest initial public offering. Suddenly, the EV maker was more valuable than Ford Motor Co. or General Motors.

Now the first-time CFO has to bend her own Wall Street experience to a new challenge: a 73 percent implosion in Rivian’s share price from its peak amid analysts’ downgrades, production snags, missed delivery targets and an embarrassing U-turn over pricing .

The pressure is on McDonough, 40, a former banker at Credit Suisse Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co. She has to prove her operational acumen and win back the confidence of investors who rushed to endorse Rivian as a worthy challenger to Tesla Inc., then snubbed it just as vigorously.

“If we can really prove out this ramp, if we can prove out our opportunity to bring new vehicles to market, to build additional capacity in a cost-effective way, the stock price will just take care of itself,” McDonough said in an interview.

The Irvine, Calif.-based company, founded in 2009, only recently started producing its signature plug-in pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as electric delivery vans for Amazon.com, a key investor. Rivian plans to deliver 10,000 vans to the e-commerce giant this year, McDonough confirmed, while building 25,000 vehicles overall.

Getting there will require cash, and the executive concedes that her greatest challenge now is spending wisely as supply-chain constraints hamper production. Rivian had $18.4 billion of cash as of Dec. 31, and a lengthy to-do list.