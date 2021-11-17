Reynolds and Reynolds CFO says he didn't doubt Bob Brockman's mental competence

Executive had several email exchanges with Brockman before and after his boss was indicted.

BLOOMBERG

Bob Brockman arrives for a competency hearing at the federal courthouse in Houston on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The former CFO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. said Wednesday that Bob Brockman did not communicate concerns about his mental abilities or qualifications while serving as CEO of the dealership management system giant.

Craig Moss testified in a Houston courtroom on the third day of a competency hearing to determine whether Brockman can stand trial on federal charges of tax evasion, a hearing expected to last at least a week.

Prosecutors asked Moss about multiple emails Brockman sent addressing specific company matters, including flights using a Reynolds plane, both before and after Brockman was indicted in October 2020.

Moss testified that one such email, from January 2020, involved a discussion with Brockman about the fact that company had been “losing customers at a rate that would negatively impact the financial statements.”

When prosecutors asked if Moss had had any reason to doubt Brockman’s mental competence at that time, Moss testified that he had “none.”

Related Article
Bob Brockman exaggerated his mental condition to fail competency testing, expert testifies

Prosecutors assert that Brockman had both the motivation and the capacity to malinger, or feign symptoms of cognitive impairment, to avoid prosecution. He is charged with 39 counts, including tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and evidence tampering.

Despite diagnoses of dementia, prosecutors say, Brockman, now 80, remained involved at the helm of privately held Reynolds until after he was indicted. That includes reorganizing the company’s leadership in June 2020 while he retained the roles of chairman and CEO, prosecutors said.

Defense lawyers contend Moss is among competency witnesses called by the government who are unable to “testify as to Mr. Brockman’s current competency to assist in his defense,” according to a court filing last week.

Moss also said he has not seen Brockman in more than a year, telling defense attorney Kathy Keneally during cross-examination that the last time he saw Brockman before Wednesday’s court appearance was in August 2020.

Swiss bank’s role in Brockman case faces new scrutiny

In a related development this week, Swiss bank Mirabaud & Cie. faces new questions from a powerful U.S. lawmaker about its failure to recognize the origin of $1 billion deposited on behalf of Brockman, Bloomberg reported.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, asked the bank’s U.S. lawyer on Wednesday to explain what steps it took to uncover the source of that untaxed money. Swiss prosecutors froze about $950 million linked to Brockman after his indictment in October 2020.

The U.S. claims Brockman concealed his control of money at Mirabaud by hiding behind nominee accounts and false paper trails created by Evatt Tamine, a lawyer now cooperating with federal authorities. Wyden’s request expands his initial inquiry in September, when the bank said Brockman had concealed his ownership of the funds.

Tamine, who wasn’t charged with a crime, was testifying on Wednesday as a prosecution witness in Brockman's competency hearing.

Wyden’s letter said it was “critical to understand what information the bank requested from Mr. Tamine or other account signatories at the time of onboarding” and when large deposits were made, including one for $799 million in 2010. Prosecutors say that was a distribution from Vista Equity Partners, where Brockman was the original investor, eventually providing at least $1 billion in capital.

“Did Mirabaud ever request any information related to the source of wealth or source of funds for this deposit?” Wyden asked.

Wyden asked about the bank’s due diligence and “know your customer” procedures to determine who ultimately owns accounts.

A spokesman for the bank said Wednesday the indictment made clear that “Brockman went to great lengths to deceive Mirabaud about his real involvement in the accounts,” which were not held in his name.

According to the spokesman, Mirabaud has complied with all U.S. treaty requests for information in the Brockman investigation and with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which requires overseas financial institutions to report assets held by U.S. account holders.

In response to an earlier Wyden query, the bank’s lawyer wrote on Oct. 1 that until the indictment was released, it was unaware of Brockman’s role, it had no contact with him, and it was “not in a position to verify or request any information from him.”

Bloomberg contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bob Brockman exaggerated his mental condition to fail competency testing, expert testifies
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Bob Brockman arrives for a competency hearing at the federal courthouse in Houston.
Bob Brockman exaggerated his mental condition to fail competency testing, expert testifies
Trevor Milton
Judge rejects Nikola founder's bid to dismiss or move U.S. criminal fraud case
Tesla logo
Tesla sued by JPMorgan for $162 million over warrants, Musk tweets
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive