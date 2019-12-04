Renault-Nissan promotes engineer as alliance overseer

TOKYO -- Renault and Nissan on Wednesday said they had promoted Hadi Zablit to general secretary of their automaking alliance to accelerate business efficiencies across the companies.

Zablit, 49, currently is head of business development at the alliance.

He takes up the new position on Monday and will focus on maximizing the contribution of the alliance's scale to the profits of each company, the automakers said in a statement.

In his new role, Zablit will be tasked with overseeing projects to enable the automakers, along with junior partner Mitsubishi Motors, to work more efficiently. In the statement, the alliance said that details of these projects would be announced in coming weeks.

Zablit's position is the first executive role to be announced by the alliance in the past year since the arrest of its former leader Carlos Ghosn in November 2018. Since then, some positions which focus on joint tasks, including communications, have stopped operating.

Renault has held a 43 percent stake in Nissan since the French automaker rescued Nissan from a financial crisis two decades ago. Their partnership has focused on using their combined scale to lower costs for r&d, procurement and production

This week, Nissan Motor Co's new CEO, Makoto Uchida, told reporters that the alliance had "to benefit each of its partners in terms of revenue and profit."

Uchida said closer capital ties with Renault SA were not a focus in the short term.