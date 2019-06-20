Renault has no plans to reduce Nissan stake to revive FCA deal, CEO says

NEW DELHI -- Renault is not considering cutting its stake in alliance partner Nissan to revive a deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the French automaker's CEO Thierry Bollore said on Wednesday.

Renault and FCA are looking for ways to resuscitate the failed merger plan and secure Nissan's approval, Reuters reported this month.

As part of the fallout of the collapse of talks, Nissan is poised to urge Renault to significantly cut its 43.4 percent stake in the Japanese automaker, two people told Reuters.

"This is not at all our agenda," Bollore told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday when asked if Renault would reduce its stake in Nissan to get a deal with FCA.

"For us it is so important that we continuously improve our alliance. Not only for now, but also for the future and this is the mindset which we are in, and these are the discussions we have with our partners," Bollore said after the global launch of Renault's Triber crossover in India.